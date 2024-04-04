Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Cut by Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.75.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$107.43 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.32, for a total transaction of C$1,355,779.75. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.32, for a total value of C$1,355,779.75. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Insiders sold 327,999 shares of company stock worth $32,308,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

