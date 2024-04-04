Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. Lifted by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Shares of BRTX stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 86,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,574.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 477,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,923.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

