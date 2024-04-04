Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

OXY stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

