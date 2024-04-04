Pyxis Tankers Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 129.0% annually over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

About Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

