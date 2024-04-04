PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.53.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 233,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,806. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

