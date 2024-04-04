Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of PULM opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

