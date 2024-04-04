ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.47. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2,857,235 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,458,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

