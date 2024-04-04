ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.47. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2,857,235 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
