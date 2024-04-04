Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $329,179,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.95. 2,254,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,680. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

