PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.