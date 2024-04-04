Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.63.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $395.18. The company had a trading volume of 372,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,624. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.66 and its 200 day moving average is $369.99. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

