Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $392.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.99. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.63.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

