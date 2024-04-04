Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.25. 6,405,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,930,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.