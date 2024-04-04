Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 367 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.06. The company had a trading volume of 500,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,409. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.