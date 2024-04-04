Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 292 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

