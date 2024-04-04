Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 1,272 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,898,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.90. 56,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,840. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

