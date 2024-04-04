Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Invests $200,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $833.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

