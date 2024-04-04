Pirate Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,750.43 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and $73,750.43 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00070781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00041444 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

