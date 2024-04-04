Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UVE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 261,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

