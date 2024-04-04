Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $116.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.57.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,036,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

