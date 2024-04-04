Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 44,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 93,184 shares.The stock last traded at $201.43 and had previously closed at $200.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.98.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

