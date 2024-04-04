PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.00

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 72147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.