Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $818.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

