PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.91

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 9887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

