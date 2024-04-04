Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,288,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

