Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 8.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 184,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 839,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,202,386 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

