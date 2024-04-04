Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.74. 184,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 839,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock worth $30,202,386. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $15,031,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,592,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 369,722 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

