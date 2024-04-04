Pfizer’s (PFE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

