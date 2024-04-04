Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 54,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,569,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,231,305. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.