PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

PFLT opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.68. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

