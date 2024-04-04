PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.84 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.51.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,520.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at $553,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

