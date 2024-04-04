Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.