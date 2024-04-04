Paychex, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.26 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

