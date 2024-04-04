Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 59,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $554.77. The stock had a trading volume of 352,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.15. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $308.26 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

