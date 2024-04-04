Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,463 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $212.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.42 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $212.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

