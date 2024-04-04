Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 45,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,957,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $630.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

