Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 386,522 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386,522 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

