Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.15. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

