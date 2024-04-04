Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,150 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in ASML by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in ASML by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in ASML by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

ASML stock opened at $980.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $944.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $764.39. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.