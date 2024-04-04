Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CRH accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $85.51 on Thursday. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

