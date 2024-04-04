Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

