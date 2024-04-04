Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after purchasing an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $375.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.24. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $376.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

