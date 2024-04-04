Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 559 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $275.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average of $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

