Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.71%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.