Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

