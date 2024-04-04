Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 81,470 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 67,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

