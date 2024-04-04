Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 898,175 shares of company stock worth $257,617,846. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $304.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.