Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.69. 617,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,493,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

