Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stake Trimmed by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up 11.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 2.17% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $39.66.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

