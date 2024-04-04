PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.77. The company had a trading volume of 525,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

