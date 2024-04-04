P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PIII

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.79 on Monday. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $247.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.