P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
